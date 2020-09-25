BBNaija: “I don’t wear pant” – Nengi confesses to Laycon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-laycon

Curvy Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate and finalist, Nengi has disclosed to Laycon that  unlike many ladies, she doesn’t wear panties.

Laycon-and-Nengi

The Bayelsa born model revealed this during a conversation with Laycon, when she pleaded with him to help her fold her clothes.

However, Laycon who turned down her request, stated that he wouldn’t help her fold the clothes because he is not in the habit of touching a lady’s pants unless he is taking them off.

In his words,
“Then I can’t touch your clothes, the only time I touch pant is when I’m taking it off”

Nengi in response revealed that she’s different from other women as she doesn’t wear panties.
She said, ” I don’t wear pant”.

 

