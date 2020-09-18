BBNaija: I feel he has gained a lot already – Neo reveals why he wants Laycon evicted

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
bbnaija-neo

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo has given a reason why he wants Laycon evicted from the lockdown house.

Neo during his diary session on Thursday night said Laycon has achieved a lot since the beginning of the BBNaija season 5 as an artist and has enough exposure.

According to him, Laycon has already gotten to a great stage in his life.

Laycon’s songs have been played by several DJ’s during Saturday night parties in the lockdown house.

He told Biggie: “First of all I was surprised I was not nominated this week.

“I would have nominated Laycon to be evicted if it was the regular process because I feel he has gained a lot already as an artist based on Saturday night parties.

“I would have also nominated Dorathy because she likes to get under my skin often.”

Neo further expressed shock that he was not nominated by the other team for eviction this week.

He happens to be among the housemates, which include Nengi and Neo, who happens to have made it to the grand finale.

