BBNaija: I have brains more than you – Erica blasts Lucy (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-and-Lucy

Big Brother Naija HoH, Erica and Lucy had a heated argument on Today.

The argument started after Erica read the brief for today’s task to the housemates.

Erica chose Lucy to be in her group with Kiddwaya, but Lucy declined.

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

“If you condemn Erica, 600 years suffer for you” – Uti says…

According to her, she does not want to be in a group with Kiddwaya and Erica because she would lose.

Responding, Erica shouted at Lucy to stop being disrespectful and stop bringing out bad energy every time.

“Every time, it is always a problem about you, nobody even wants you in their group. You’re such a bad energy.

“I have brains more than you, so shut up. I would not condone your attitude. If it was Big Brother that divided us into groups, would you reject? Nonsense!”

 

