TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

BBNaija: “I have done liposuction, if you want to use it against me, use it against me” – Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-liposuction

One of the most-talked about Big Brother Naija Housemates, Nengi has admitted that she did liposuction to achieve her curvaceous body.

nengi-liposuction

In a late night discussion with some of the other housemates, they argued that some women cannot own up to going under the knife.

READ ALSO

Ozo reveals his plans for the last two weeks of the show

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

In response to this argument, the 23-year old housemate stated as a matter of fact that she has gone under the knife and she is not ashamed to say it. Further iterating that if anyone wants to use it against her, they might as well go ahead.

 

In her words:

“Let me say the truth, I have done liposuction if you want to use it against me, use it against me. I have done it and I am not lying to anybody”.

Neo, who seemed shocked, inquired about where she did it and how much it cost but Nengi was reluctant to divulge the information.

Watch the video below,

nengi-liposuction

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ozo reveals his plans for the last two weeks of the show

Nigeria Police Force release official statement on the viral video of an alleged…

BBNaija: “I have done liposuction, if you want to use it against me, use it…

Music executive, Soso Soberekon angrily smashes his expensive TV following…

Reactions as Wathoni couldn’t give the name of the hottest region in the…

Photos from John Mikel Obi’s twin daughters’ 5th birthday party

Nollywood veteran Prof. Ayobami Akinwale reportedly dead

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More