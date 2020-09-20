BBNaija: I hope Laycon and Tricky Tee go home tonight – Dorathy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy, is hoping that Laycon and Trickytee get evicted from the Lockdown house today.

Dorathy, who is also up for eviction alongside Ozo, Trikytee and Laycon, said this during her diary session with Biggie.

When asked who she would like to be evicted, Dorahty said she is not certain but would like Laycon and Trikytee to leave the house.

Dorathy said: “I don’t know who is going home but hopefully, it’s Laycon and Trikytee.”

She, however, expressed fear about tonight’s eviction show.

“I am worried about tonight’s eviction but I am grateful for believing in myself. I didn’t know I would make it this far.

“The experience has been amazing, wonderful. Thanks Biggie for the experience and gift yesterday,” Dorathy added.

