BBNaija: I love the way you look out for me – Laycon to Vee (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija housemate, Laycon has told Vee he loves the way she looks out for him.

He made this know yesterday when they had dinner in a beautiful garden set up, and they were provided with different kinds of foods, drinks and topped it up with desserts.

The housemates, were asked to give their vote of thanks and shout out to family and friends, and they also said what they liked about each other.

We all know how close Laycon and Vee are, Laycon was asked to say what he like about Vee. In his statement, he said ‘he love the way Vee looked out for him when he needed to get his shit together’

 

Biggie had them entertain themselves and viewers by each performing a certain task. Vee was made to dance, Laycon sang, Dorathy was supposed to act as a comedian and Nengi as a clown.

It was a calm yet exciting evening for the housemates.

Watch the video below;

