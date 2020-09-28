BBNaija: ‘I miss you, let’s talk’ – Lucy writes to Erica (Photo)

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy, has taken to her Instagram story to state that she would like to talk to Erica. The reality TV star also expressed gratitude for being a part of the just-concluded reality TV show.

In her words:

“Bags packed… Great show.. I can’t believe I was actually on it… Love every single step, every moment, every person that put the show together, those that watched and voted, even the dragons, I love you the most.

And my all time favourites, my co-housemates, I wouldn’t trade any of you, believe me.. Y’all mean so much to me, more than I like to admit. Erica babes, I miss you, please find me, I just wanna talk.”

