TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

#BBNaija: ‘I miss you, let’s talk’ – Lucy writes to Erica (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-and-Lucy

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy, has taken to her Instagram story to state that she would like to talk to Erica. The reality TV star also expressed gratitude for being a part of the just-concluded reality TV show.

In her words:

“Bags packed… Great show.. I can’t believe I was actually on it… Love every single step, every moment, every person that put the show together, those that watched and voted, even the dragons, I love you the most.

READ ALSO

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite…

And my all time favourites, my co-housemates, I wouldn’t trade any of you, believe me.. Y’all mean so much to me, more than I like to admit. Erica babes, I miss you, please find me, I just wanna talk.”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Marriage doesn’t stop me from going out to have fun – Regina Daniels

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke drops sultry photo ahead of 27th birthday…

#BBNaija: ‘I miss you, let’s talk’ – Lucy writes to Erica (Photo)

‘We Will Set Nigeria Ablaze If Anyone Comes For Us’ – Nigerian Lesbians Fire…

Popular blogger,Tunde Ednut set to throw party in US, to celebrate BBNaija…

“Words fail me!” – Tacha breaks down in tears on her ‘disqualification’…

Lady Goes Gaga, Flings Her Towel After Laycon Was Declared Winner Of BBNaija…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More