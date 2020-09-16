TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee…

#BBNaija: I never called Erica a gold digger – Tochi

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi has reacted to reports making the rounds on social media that he called Erica a gold digger.

Tochi in a now-deleted tweet on Twitter on Tuesday explained that his words were misinterpreted.

According to him, his statement was that Erica is an Igbo lady and ambitious but not a gold digger.

READ ALSO

“She’s such a sweet lady” – Kiddwaya’s mother says as she…

“I have not recovered from her disqualification” – Laycon

He went on to apologised to those who heard or misinterpreted his words wrongly.

His tweet read: “My words “Erica is Igbo like me we don’t like to suffer, and she is very ambitious, since she set foot inside the house she knew what she wanted was to win I love her driving spirit”

“Never called her a gold digger” and to those that heard wrong I apologise.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike debunks…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Pray for me – Prince says as he rejects Gofundme set up by fans…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

Father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates dies at 94

#BBNaija: Check out the moment Laycon’s loyal fans hit the street to…

#BBNaija: I never called Erica a gold digger – Tochi

Wizkid drops what looks like a cover for his “Made In Lagos” album…

Cardi B files to divorce Offset, seeks full custody of Daughter, Kulture

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More