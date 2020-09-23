BBNaija: I pray I don’t lose myself with the fame from this house – Laycon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Barely few days to the grand finale, the most favourite housemate in the Big Brother Naija house, Laycon has expressed worry about fame that comes with being in the show.

Laycon prayed that he does not lose himself in the whole process.

Speaking to Nengi, the BBNaija finalist said although fame would make him grow as an artist, he does not want it to be affected negatively.

Laycon said: “I pray I don’t lose myself with the fame from this house.

I’m scared of fame, new people and how to handle them.

“People have treated me differently once when I had a popular song and that’s hard to deal with.”

“Anyway regardless of whatever level of fame, I have people who will always check me.”

