BBNaija: “I Shall DJ At Neo And Vee’s Wedding” – DJ Neptune

Big Brother Naija 2020
Popular Nigerian disc jockey and record producer, DJ Neptune has offered to be the DJ to play all the good music for free should Neo marry Vee.

He said this following their entry into the grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 5. Neo and Vee escaped evictions last night during the nomination games. The likes of Dorathy, Laycin, Triky Tee and Ozo were put up for eviction after the house was divided into two teams to nominate two people from the opposing teams.

Reacting to the outcome, DJ Neptune said took to twitter to hail the couple in a tweet, saying;

“And that’s how Vee and Neo made it to top 5 #BBNaijalockdown This relationship must lead to the alter and I shall DJ the wedding #bbnaija“

