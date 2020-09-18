TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: I think Kiddwaya is knacking Erica now – Vee says as she predicts what all evicted housemates may be up to

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
vee-kiddwaya

Big brother Naija housemate, Vee in a discussion with Laycon has made predictions about what the evicted housemates are engaged in outside the  house.

vee

In a fun conversation last night with Laycon in the garden, Vee disclosed her honest opinion about what they might be up to.

What do you think Kiddwaya is doing right now? Laycon asked Vee, she said; “Knacking Erica”.

She went further to say that was what they were always doing in the house, saying they had sex as she had walked in on them having sex or something close to it.

 

They went further to talk about other housemates;

Prince: Opening many doors

Tolanibaj; Trying to beg Prince for his forgiveness

Brighto: Talking to Wathoni

Kaisha; Talking to herself

Lucy; Cleaning the house

Kathrina; With one of her white boyfriends, Vee said.

Watch the video below…

