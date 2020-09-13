#BBNaija: I want a man like Ozo – Uriel Oputa gives reasons

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed that she would like to date a man like Ozo.

Recall that Uriel was part of the BBNaija reality show in 2017.

Ozo since the beginning of BBNaija lockdown edition show has been seen chasing his love interest Nengi and seeking for a relationship despite being rejected several times.

Nengi who seemed tired of him hovering over her warned Ozo to stay away and focus on the game.

Ozo’s actions, however, got viewers on social media slamming and criticising him for not acting like a man and placing value on himself.

Reacting, Uriel in a post via her Instagram account on Sunday revealed that she wants a man like Ozo in her life.

According to her, men with such personalities would be dedicated and will not cheat.

Truth be told deep down I want a man like Ozo.

“Men like him would be so dedicated and won’t cheat plus am sure of having peace of mind.

“I am actually done with bad boys,” she said.

See picture below.