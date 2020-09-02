TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija…

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future –…

“Never knew babies can walk at 8 months” – Actor, Emeka Ike…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells Nengi (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-nengi (1)

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Ozo has disclosed to fellow housemate, Nengi that he wants her more than the N85 million grand prize to be given to the winner of the reality TV show.

He, however, lamented that it seems the 23-year-old Bayelsa born housemate does not notice how he feels about her.

Ozo said he could do anything to win the heart of Nengi.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

#BBNaija: I fear viewers will see me as a boring person…

He has constantly pursued his love interest since the beginning of the show.

Nengi had said on different occasions that she wasn’t in the lockdown house for any man, adding that she already had a relationship outside the house.

Speaking to Nengi during a private conversation on Wednesday, Ozo, “I want you more than anything. I don’t know if I’m to fly, jump or swim. No, I’m serious. I know I need this money but I’ve never felt this way in my life…”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘I have been homeless for 3years’- Veteran Actor, Chief Kanran sheds…

Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

Reactions as petrol price increases to N151.56 per litre

#BBNaija: I do not have feelings for Neo, I was misunderstood -Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

Peter Okoye celebrates wife, Lola Omotayo in the most adorable way as she turns…

Messi’s new deal at Man City would see him earn N153m per day, N4.5bn per…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More