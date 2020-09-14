BBNaija: I was happy Kiddwaya did not get a second strike before his eviction – Laycon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Kiddwaya promises Laycon, Vee & TrickyTee a song and music video in his father's Versace Palazo mansion (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has expressed sadness over the eviction of Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya was evicted during Sunday live eviction show after he got poor votes from fans.

Speaking to housemates about Kiddwaya’s eviction, Laycon said he was happy Kiddwaya did not get a third strike before leaving the show.

According to him, he knows Kiddwaya would perform excellently outside the house.

“I was happy Kiddwaya did not get a second strike before his eviction.

“He would do well outside, even though I feel bad about his eviction,” Laycon added.

