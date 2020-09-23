BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born – Nengi claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo-kiss

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Nengi, have dropped some detail from her younger age as she seems to be a lover of sport.

According to Nengi, she stated that by the year 1992, when fellow housemate, Ozo, claimed to be born, she was watching World Cup matches.

However, the only World Cup held in 1992 was the Cricket World Cup also known officially as the Benson and Hedges World Cup organised by the International Cricket Council, (ICC) in Australia and New Zealand.

There has been controversy over the real age of the Bayelsa-born housemate. While some believe she is 22 years old as she claims, others say the former model is 27.

None of the above, however, matches her claim of watching a World Cup in 1992 but that was her words during a conversation with a fellow housemate.

She said, “I can’t believe [Ozo] was born in 1992 I was watching the World Cup in 1992.”

Nengi is one of the five housemates still having the hope of winning the N85m grand prize on Sunday.

