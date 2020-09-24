#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she vows to stop them from having sex in hotel room on Sunday (Video)

With few days left to the end of this season BBNaija show, it looks like Neo and Vee can’t wait to carry out their plans for each other.

However, Nengi, has vowed to spoil the show for the lovers when they leave the house on Sunday.

The reality TV show will come to an end on Sunday and a winner is expected to go home with N85 million worth of prizes.

Recall that Vee had earlier revealed her plans to have consistent sex with her boyfriend, Neo immediately after the show.

Nengi has now vowed to disturb the lovers and make sure they don’t carry out their long awaited plans.

She told the lovers last night, “On Sunday, I’ll come and disturb you guys in your room because I know you guys are going to be together in your hotel room. I’ll disturb you. I’ll disturb you.”

But in response, they told her, “My dear, you’ll knock but nobody will answer you…”

