TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me –…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting…

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ –…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she vows to stop them from having sex in hotel room on Sunday (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
neo-vee

With few days left to the end of this season BBNaija show, it looks like Neo and Vee can’t wait to carry out their plans for each other.

However, Nengi, has vowed to spoil the show for the lovers when they leave the house on Sunday.

The reality TV show will come to an end on Sunday and a winner is expected to go home with N85 million worth of prizes.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: One pant is missing – Vee to Neo as he washes her…

#BBNaija: You don’t have my back – Vee accuses…

Recall that Vee had earlier revealed her plans to have consistent sex with her boyfriend, Neo immediately after the show.

Nengi has now vowed to disturb the lovers and make sure they don’t carry out their long awaited plans.

She told the lovers last night, “On Sunday, I’ll come and disturb you guys in your room because I know you guys are going to be together in your hotel room. I’ll disturb you. I’ll disturb you.”

But in response, they told her, “My dear, you’ll knock but nobody will answer you…”

Video

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me – Neo

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: One pant is missing – Vee to Neo as he washes her underwear in the…

I’ve kept it low-key for fear of what the world could do to scatter us…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she vows to stop…

#BBNaija: Let’s be friends – Dorathy apologises to Nengi for judging…

#BBNaija: You don’t have my back – Vee accuses Neo

BBNaija: I am attracted to light skin girls – Ozo on why he couldn’t…

Better To Be Yahoo Boy Than To Sleep With Men For Money – Chidi To Bobrisky

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More