BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon outside the house’ – Kiddwaya’s Social media handler

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya’s social media handler has vowed to do all in his power to ensure there is no friendship between Kiddwaya and Laycon after the house.

She mentioned that the only reason why Kiddwaya is still cool with Laycon is because he hasn’t heard the bad things Laycon said about him.

She noted that Kiddwaya hangs with Laycon in the house because he doesn’t know about the bad things Laycon said behind his back. She said , if he knew, they won’t be talking and she will make sure of that.

“The only reason why Kiddwaya is still cool with him is because he hasn’t heard what he said about him. If Kiddwayya knew, he won’t be rolling with him right off”.

