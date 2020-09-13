TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3…

#BBNaija: I would have beaten Nengi if she were a boy – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
BBNaija: NenKidd undwerway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video 👀

Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya said he would have beaten Nengi to stupor if she were a boy.

Kiddwaya stated this after he lost patience with Nengi and he turned to Ozo, asking him to warn her.

Nengi had thrown a plastic bottle at Kiddwaya and apparently, he finds it disrespectful and so he reported to Ozo.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I’m ready to go – Ozo tells Biggie,…

#BBNaija: If I survive this Sunday, I will win –…

“I’m sick of you,” Nengi said as she threw the bottle at Kidd.

Speaking to Ozo, Kiddwaya asked him to warn Nengi to avoid him.

“If that was a boy, I’d have broken his nose. If that was a guy, I’d have beat him up,” Kiddwaya told Ozo in anger after Nengi threw the bottle at him as he lay on his bed.

Make sure she avoids me,” Kiddwaya added.

Ozo replied, telling Kiddwaya, “It’s you and her since day one; since we came here.”

But Kidd replied: “No no, e no reach now. Does she know who I am? How can she be standing there throwing the bottle how many times? Can she try that outside?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: I would have beaten Nengi if she were a boy – Kiddwaya

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Reactions as man sends lady fifty thousand naira for chatting with him on social…

Apologise to my parents too – Adeboye’s son to Daddy Freeze

#BBNaija: I’m ready to go – Ozo tells Biggie, reveals what he will…

#BBNaija: Dorathy breaks down in tears ahead of eviction show

#BBNaija: If I survive this Sunday, I will win – Kiddwaya says, reveals…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More