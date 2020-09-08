BBNaija: If any female had won they wouldn’t pick me as deputy” – Trikytee on why he chose Laycon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija housemate, Trikytee, has given reason he chose Laycon as his Deputy Head of House.

Trikytee emerged winner after scoring the highest point in the second round of dice game on Monday evening.

Giving his reason for choosing Laycon, Trikytee said he did not choose a female housemate because none of them picked him at any time.

 

He also added that God revealed Laycon to him while he was praying for whom to choose.

Trikytee to Laycon: “I did not even think to pick any female because if they win they would not pick me as deputy.

“I prayed and God revealed your name Laycon.”

