TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

#BBNaija: I’m coming for you, Eric can’t stop me – Laycon tells…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya (Video)

BBNaija Housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has said that if he had won the N85 million grand prize money of the reality TV show, he wouldn’t have given a dime of it to his love interest, Erica.

Recall that when Erica was disqualified, his father, Terry Waya, had said that he would ensure that Kiddwaya gives Erica half of the prize money should he emerge the winner.

Speaking of Erica, Terry Waya said, “She picks quarrels with housemates whom she felt were not nice to my son. She really stood behind him and I appreciate that so much because as a father you’ll be happy with someone who will protect your child.”

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

#BBNaija: I never called Erica a gold digger – Tochi

He added: “If my son should win, I will make sure he gives her half of the money and the rest to charity.”

However, Kiddwaya who spoke during his media tour said that if he had won the money, he would have given it straight to his foundation and not Erica.

Watch the video below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee and few others…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Laycon’s gossip about me wouldn’t stop me from helping him…

Nigeria @ 60: Pres. Buhari unveils logo, theme

DJ Cuppy reveals she and her sister, Tolani are still single

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

Lady discloses why BBNaija Prince rejected the GoFundMe account opened for him…

Fans troll Mr Eazi for planning to use his girlfriend, Temi’s new Ferrari in his…

“I discovered Banana Island” – Kiddwaya’s billionaire father discloses in an…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More