BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya (Video)

BBNaija Housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has said that if he had won the N85 million grand prize money of the reality TV show, he wouldn’t have given a dime of it to his love interest, Erica.

Recall that when Erica was disqualified, his father, Terry Waya, had said that he would ensure that Kiddwaya gives Erica half of the prize money should he emerge the winner.

Speaking of Erica, Terry Waya said, “She picks quarrels with housemates whom she felt were not nice to my son. She really stood behind him and I appreciate that so much because as a father you’ll be happy with someone who will protect your child.”

He added: “If my son should win, I will make sure he gives her half of the money and the rest to charity.”

However, Kiddwaya who spoke during his media tour said that if he had won the money, he would have given it straight to his foundation and not Erica.

