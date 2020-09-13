#BBNaija: If I survive this Sunday, I will win – Kiddwaya says, reveals what he would tell Laycon if he is evicted

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has said he is excited about the Sunday night eviction show.

According to him, if he survives this Sunday night then he is meant to win the show.

“My brain wants to know what is going on. I love when it’s Sunday, unlike some housemates.

“I love to know whether I’m in or out.

Kiddwaya also revealed what had tell Laycon if he is evicted.

Kiddwaya says he would encourage Laycon to keep his head up and be positive about himself if evicted during the Sunday night show.

Kiddwaya said: “Keep your head up, we will meet on the outside, keep being yourself and act positively.

“We will meet on the outside but enjoy yourself

“I’m proud of your music, your story and be proud of yourself because you’ve achieved it already.”