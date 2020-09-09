BBNaija: If I were a boy I would be a serial cheat – Wathoni (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Wathoni has been having some media tour following her eviction from the house.

Wathoni in a recent question and answer video with Pulse disclosed some unknown aspect about her.

When she was asked what she would do if she were a boy, she disclosed that she would be a serial cheat.

Wathoni also revealed that she would vote for Ozo as she described him as being a great guy.

Watch the video below;

