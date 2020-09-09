BBNaija: If I were a boy I would be a serial cheat – Wathoni (Video)

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Wathoni has been having some media tour following her eviction from the house.
Wathoni in a recent question and answer video with Pulse disclosed some unknown aspect about her.
When she was asked what she would do if she were a boy, she disclosed that she would be a serial cheat.
Wathoni also revealed that she would vote for Ozo as she described him as being a great guy.

"If I were a boy I would be a serial cheat"😭😭
This Fun Facts session with #BBNaija's @wathonianyansi was loads of fun #BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaija2020 #BBNaijaLockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/VzvDVfVwKK
— Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) September 9, 2020
