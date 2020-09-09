#BBNaija: If Nengi wanted Kiddwaya I don’t think Erica would have stood a chance – Lucy (Video)

Evicted BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Lucy, recently granted an interview and she gave some inside details about what may have been a love triangle between Nengi, Kiddwaya and Erica.

According to Lucy, Nengi and Kiddwaya were more fun to watch (playing together) than Erica and Kidd.

Lucy said ;

I threw a little bit of charcoal into the fire when i told Erica that i find Nengi and Kidd more interesting to watch than her and Kiddwaya. Have you seen Nengi and Kidd play, it’s more fun to watch… you guys (Erica and Kidd) are boring, if i was a viewer i will rather want to watch Kidd and Nengi.

When Lucy was asked if she thought Nengi was a threat to Kidd and Erica’s relationship, she replied ;

I don’t think Nengi was a threat because she wasn’t interested in Kidd but if she wanted him, Erica wouldn’t have stood a chance.

See video below ;