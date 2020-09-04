TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

#BBNaija: If Ozo wins the 85million naira, he will use 4,000 naira to get an Uber back home and give Nengi the remaining – Twitter user says

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown season has seen a lot of housemates catch feelings so fast and it has given fans a reason to talk on social media.

Among the housemates that have caught feelings for each are Ozo and Nengi.

And with the way they are both going, the reality show has created bonds that could go on for life.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya denies ever knowing Nengi before coming…

#BBNaija: I can’t sleep in the same bed with you…

Just recently, a viewer of the ongoing BBNaija reality show took to his twitter page to seemingly predict an action Ozo will take if he wins the 85 Million Naira grand prize.

 

According to @Jaiyee, Ozo loves Nengi too much and he might end up giving her a ridiculous portion of the money (if he wins)… just because of the way he feels about her.

He wrote:

If Ozo wins this 85m, him go dash Nengi 84.996m use 4k Uber go yard.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche Maduagwu

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: If Ozo wins the 85million naira, he will use 4,000 naira to get an…

Buhari’s daughter, Hanan releases pre-wedding photos ahead of her wedding…

BBNaija: Nigerians react as Erica and Kiddwaya’s videos get uploaded on…

Ikorodu Bois Pays Tribute To Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman In Style

Yul Edochie set to give out his Old Mercedes Benz SUV to a lucky fan on social…

#BBNaija: Laycon states the real reason why he is in the Big Brother’s house

Pray Against Celebrity Deaths This Month – Popular Nigerian Prophetess…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More