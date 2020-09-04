#BBNaija: If Ozo wins the 85million naira, he will use 4,000 naira to get an Uber back home and give Nengi the remaining – Twitter user says

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown season has seen a lot of housemates catch feelings so fast and it has given fans a reason to talk on social media.

Among the housemates that have caught feelings for each are Ozo and Nengi.

And with the way they are both going, the reality show has created bonds that could go on for life.

Just recently, a viewer of the ongoing BBNaija reality show took to his twitter page to seemingly predict an action Ozo will take if he wins the 85 Million Naira grand prize.

According to @Jaiyee, Ozo loves Nengi too much and he might end up giving her a ridiculous portion of the money (if he wins)… just because of the way he feels about her.

He wrote:

If Ozo wins this 85m, him go dash Nengi 84.996m use 4k Uber go yard.