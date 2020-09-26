BBNaija: I’m like Ozo to Vee – Neo tells Laycon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Neo has revealed that he shares similarities with evicted housemate, Ozo.

Laycon on Friday night approached Neo, discussing his recent argument with Vee and their relationship in the house.

Neo explaining his feelings for Vee, said he has acted so far to Vee just as Ozo did to Nengi.

According to him, he has given himself to Vee, took care of her just like Ozo did for Nengi but she never appreciated him for his efforts.

Neo said: “Since I got into this house, I tried to show Vee love and care for her. I’m just like Ozo because we both believe in giving of ourselves even with little returns.

I’ve made breakfast for Vee like Ozo has for Nengi many times but if Vee feels I’m not important enough to build a life together, then it’s okay.

“Nengi is always appreciative of Ozo’s action but Vee always complains.”

