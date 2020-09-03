TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Laycon laments, says Dorathy used and dumped him after warming her bed for one night (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy has revealed why she shared a bed with Laycon last week Tuesday.

Recall that a video went viral  on social media and stirred reactions after Dorathy was seen touching Laycon’s hair on the same bed and asking him not to leave when he made an attempt to move away.

However, while speaking with Prince in the kitchen on Thursday, Dorathy said she slept on Laycon’s bed because she was cold that night and needed warmth.

She said this after Laycon jokingly said she dumped him.

Dorathy said: “I told Laycon I wanted to sleep on his bed because I was cold that night. I just wanted to feel some warmth nothing more.

“The night before I had cough, don’t let them think there’s anything more.”

“A different man every week, I’m not a preacher of love but war.”

Video:

