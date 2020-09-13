#BBNaija: I’m ready to go – Ozo tells Biggie, reveals what he will tell Nengi if he is evicted

Ozo, Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, has said he is already prepared to leave the house but added that he is sure of staying another week.

Speaking to Biggie during his diary session on Sunday, Ozo said although he is scared, he hopes his relationship with the other housemates will see him through.

“I’m scared but I know being scared won’t change anything.” I’ve packed my luggage and I’m ready for anything,” he told Biggie.

Ozo is one of the four housemates put up for possible eviction this week.

He, however, said he was sure of scaling through today’s eviction because “There’s nobody in the house that’ll say I hate them and I can’t say I hate anyone here… so I believe this will help me scale through.”

“When we have tasks or other things I’ve never said is my way or nothing and I think housemates appreciate this. Even on my birthday, they showed me how they feel about me.

“Any time I have conversations with them, it’s always positive. I’ve always had an open mind with other housemates and this is going to count for sure.”

He also revealed what he would tell his love interest if evicted.

The Imo-born housemate said “I want her to know everything I have told her is true and I mean it with the right intention. It’s always from a great place and she has a positive mindset and she is one of the sweetest people I have met my whole life.

“I understand how things are between us, in general, I want her to know I will be grateful I met her. I always wish her the best and I pray and hope we get to meet outside the house,

“I don’t know if I should say I love her but she knows I really care about her.

