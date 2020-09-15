TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: I’m the man Ozo wants to be, no housemate is up to my level – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has spoken about the admiration Ozo has for him.

During an interview on Beat FM on Tuesday morning, Kiddwaya said he was having a conversation with Ozo about his relationship with Nengi and I think “he was looking at the man he wants to be. No disrespect to him.”

His remarks made the host of the show, Osi Suave, shout “shots fired!”

Kiddwaya further insisted he was not threatened by any other contestant in the reality show.

“I am my own man and I am comfortable in my skin.

“I don’t fear anybody. Nobody in the house was up to my level, so I wasn’t threatened by anyone,” he said.

