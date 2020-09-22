TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Kaisha and her family rock Igbo attires to her homecoming party (video)

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Aisha Umaru, better known as Kaisha, recently posted a video from her homecoming party via her Instagram page.

The reality TV star also expressed her gratitude to her fanbase for organizing a party to celebrate her return.

Kaisha, who is half Igbo and Yoruba, became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija show.

In the video, the reality TV star and her family rocked traditional Igbo attires as they attended the homecoming party.

The entrepreneur’s mother reportedly hails from Orlu Umuaka in Imo State.

Sharing the video from the event, the reality TV star wrote;

“Thank you for loving us

Kaishans Thank You So Much For Celebrating With My Mum & I. My Homecoming Very Lit After party still litty!”
