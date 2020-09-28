BBNaija: ”Keep the same energy now” – Nengi’s management tackles actress Nkechi Blessing for being “two-faced”

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

The management of BBNaija star, Nengi, have made their dislike for actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday  known and have taken to Instagram to tackle her.

Shortly after Nengi was evicted from the show during the finale last night September 27, Nkechi went on Nengi’s Instagram page to wish her well. She wrote

”Love and Light Beautiful”

Nengi’s management found it deceitful and called her out.

According to them, Nkechi “de-campaigned” Nengi while she was in the show. They claim Nkechi went as far as calling Nengi names. They asked her to keep the same energy.

@nkechiblessingsunday But you de-campaigned her at every given point and called her names on that CMC love when all we wanted was a chance to promote Nengi. Nne!! Keep the same energy”

See their exchange below

