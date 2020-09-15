BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that he has come to an agreement with his love interest Erica in the house, on how their relationship will run.

Debunking claims that he had a girlfriend before going to the reality show, Kiddwaya denied that he was in a relationship with a lady in viral videos and pictures.

Speaking during his media rounds, Kiddwaya said he has spoken to Erica, they intend to take things slow.

“That lady is not my girlfriend, she is just my friend. I am not one to do something like that….don’t have a girlfriend. That was a peck and nothing more. I have spoken to Erica, she is doing well, and we have decided to take things slowly. I really respect her and want her to do well in everything.