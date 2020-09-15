TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the…

#BBNaija: Lucy apologizes for saying Erica wouldn’t stand a…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that he has come to an agreement with his love interest Erica in the house, on how their relationship will run.

Debunking claims that he had a girlfriend before going to the reality show, Kiddwaya denied that he was in a relationship with a lady in viral videos and pictures.

Speaking during his media rounds, Kiddwaya said he has spoken to Erica, they intend to take things slow.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship…

BBNaija 2020: Nengi secures slot in finals after emerging…

“That lady is not my girlfriend, she is just my friend. I am not one to do something like that….don’t have a girlfriend. That was a peck and nothing more. I have spoken to Erica, she is doing well, and we have decided to take things slowly. I really respect her and want her to do well in everything.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike debunks…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

Billionaire Businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija pictured anointing her church…

Davido finally discloses why he took a break from social media

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

Super Eagles Star Kenneth Omeruo Welcomes Baby With wife, Chioma

Olamide confirms Davido’s New Upcoming Album ‘A Better Time’ is a…

True colours coming out already – Actress Nkechi Blessing reacts to Kiddwaya’s…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More