BBNaija: Kiddwaya denies ever knowing Nengi before coming to the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has denied ever knowing or having met fellow housemate, Nengi, before the reality TV show.

Based on their previous conversations, the belief among viewers and some housemates was that Nengi and Kiddwaya knew each other before making it into the Lockdown house.

But Kiddwaya, during a private conversation with his love interest, Erica last night, said he wondered how Nengi knew he was entering the house.

Kidd told Erica: “I don’t know Nene [Nengi] from anywhere before the house.

“She told me she found out I was coming here from an artist. I was wondering how because I came here low key with Linek with my plane and sometimes my driver.”

In a previous conversation between Trickytee, Kiddwaya and Nengi, the billionaire’s son had admitted knowing Nengi outside the house even though they weren’t close.

