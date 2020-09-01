TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card”…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is my favourite housemate, he is so mature – Laycon (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
kiddwaya-laycon

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 housemate, Laycon, has disclosed that Kiddwaya is his favourite housemate.

Laycon said this during his private conversation with Trikytee, on Monday.

This is unexpected following the back and forth arguments between Laycon and Erica.

READ ALSO

#BBnaija: Housemates guess who will walk down the aisle…

#BBNaija: I will love to be up against Erica in the final…

According to him, people expect him to dislike Kiddwaya but on the contrary the billionaire son is his favourite housemate.

Laycon said: “People expect me not to like Kiddwaya because of the issues around but it is not the case, I like him and he is so mature.

“He is my favourite; he came here to even cheer me up despite everything. I just like the guy and his love to cruise.

“Kiddwaya would be my favorite housemate if I was outside.”

VIDEO:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card” designed for Erica…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

You are a hired assassin if you dress seductively to church — Mike Bamiloye

People you teach how to fish might kill you and your fish – Actor Jigan Babaoja

3 year old boy accidentally sets himself on fire while playing with hand…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

#BBnaija: Housemates guess who will walk down the aisle first, check out what…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is my favourite housemate, he is so mature – Laycon…

#BBNaija: I will love to be up against Erica in the final week – Laycon

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More