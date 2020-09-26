#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is really handsome but he’s someone I can never like ‘like that’ – Nengi clears the air (video)

Big brother Naija housemate, Nengi has finally responded to the statement about her having feelings for evicted housemate, Kiddwaya.

Nengi disclosed that she doesn’t like Kiddwaya in a romantic way.

She made this known today while having a conversation with fellow housemates in the garden.

According to her, he is handsome but he is not someone she can like in a romantic way because of the kind of person he is.

“Kiddwaya is really handsome but he is someone I can never like “like that” because of the type of person he is” she said.