TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

#BBNaija: Lady reveals plan for Ebuka if Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

With less than 72 hours to the end of BBNaija lockdown season, many fans of the reality TV show can’t wait for the winner to be announced.

While Laycon happens to have the higher chances of winning this season due to the huge fans he has, a lady who is also his fan has however, issued a threat to the show host, Ebuka as she disclosed what will happen if Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday.

The voice of the lady could be heard during a campaign held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital by fans of Laycon known as Icons.

READ ALSO

We are finalists, we don’t roll with people who are…

#BBNaija: Laycon deserves to win – Vee

Watch video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘Expect something big’ – Erica says as she signs new management deal with…

BBNaija: See what Dorathy was caught doing in the box room (Photo)

None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage’s Ex, Teebillz…

Looking for who will wash my pant – Toke Makinwa

Rema, Fireboy to perform at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale

BBNaija: Biggie Plans Another Surprise For Top 5 Finalists Tomorrow Night

#BBNaija: Lady reveals plan for Ebuka if Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More