BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh Interview (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By San
BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh Interview (VIDEO)

Big Brother Naija Top 5 finalist, Victoria “Vee” Adeyele has given an account of Laycon’s experience in the house when he was still stuck up on former love interest, Erica.

“Laycon almost died because Erica knew that he really liked her and she still went on to ‘do her romance with Kiddwaya in front of his face’, … he tried to figure out how to deal with his feelings for her… and Erica not being there, made it hard for him” She said.

The Lagos based musician talked about her relationship with Neo in the house and their plans to make it better even outside the house.

It is common knowledge that Vee had Laycon’s back throughout the entanglement phase with Eric and she did all she could to jolt him out of his feelings for the disqualified housemate.

Watch her full interview below:

