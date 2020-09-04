BBNaija: Laycon and Dorathy reveal the initial reason why they are in the house and it is not exactly because of the N85m grand prize

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Laycon and Dorathy  have revealed why they actually entered this season’s reality show and it was not exactly because of the money.

Laycon in a statement with Dorathy late Thursday night said that initially what was in his head was just the cruise in Big Brother’s house.

At the moment, the Lagos-born housemate is seen by viewers and fellow housemates as one of the strongest contenders for the N85 million grand prize.

Speaking, Laycon said, “Me, in my head it was to come and catch cruise. The whole thing was cruise from the beginning. Clicking on that link na cruise carry me reach here. I did it because of the billboard.”

For Dorathy, stepping into the lockdown house was all about her business to get exposure.

“I wanted to [be in BBNaija] because I knew immediately I step in here, it was going to be big . The first thing I considered was my business.

“I didn’t even think about how crazy the fame…yea my business…I didn’t even…the fame part didn’t even cross my mind.

“I remember when I told one of the girls, like my friend, the first thing she mentioned was like, sure for me, [talking about] my business.

“She was like sure for me, my business was going to blow because she knew that that was my life.

“That’s one thing I’ve put everything I have into. That was the first thing for me before even the money.”

“Exposure for the business, to be known, because you know how very hard personal shopping in Nigeria is like…everybody just thinks they can do it on their own.”

