BBNaija: Laycon discloses his biggest fear waiting for him outside the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon

The very popular Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe a.k.a Laycon has disclosed his biggest fear when he leaves the Big brother house on Sunday.

In a recent conversation with Nengi on Tuesday, Laycon claims his biggest fears are social media trolls and public insults.

In his words,

 “I’m scared of trolls trying to say hurtful things about me and those I care about when we get out of here on Sunday.”

 

The fair Nengi responded advising him to develop thick skin to the insults, adding that she has had similar experiences before and won’t be affected.

She said, “I have developed a thick skin so negative words won’t affect me. I have been trolled before so it is not new to me.”

 

Recall that recently, the King of “ICONS” made revelations about his health status and why he doesn’t like to talk about it. Laycon revealed his genotype and got reactions from housemates like Dorathy. You can read up the full details here.

