BBNaija: Laycon discloses the first thing he will do for his mum when he gets back home (Video)

BBNaija finalist, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, simply referred to as Laycon has revealed intentions immediately he steps out of this house.
The BBNaija housemate and upcoming singer said the first thing he will do when he returns home after the show is take his mum to the hospital for medical check-up.
READ ALSO
The 26-year-old rapper from Lagos State disclosed this while having a conversation with his fellow housemates and finalists.
Laycon said that he wants his mum to enjoy the fruit of her labor so he wants her to be in good health so as to live to spend his money.
Watch video below;
View this post on Instagram
Laycon said the first thing he will do once he leaves the house is to take his mum to a hospital for a comprehensive medical checkup. Awwwn, this guy is really thoughtful. Follow us for more [email protected]_life_bbbnaija #bbnaijalockdown #bbnengi #ankarafashion #Erica #BBnaija2020 #southafrica #Ghana #bbnaijareunion #ankarastyle #bbliveblog #BBnaija #tolanibaj #Kiddwaya #ankara #layconbbnaija #laycon #neotribe #nengiofficial #ankarastyles #trikytee #ozo #bigbronaija #mercylambo #dorathybbnaija #itslaycon #Kiddrica #simplytacha #bigbrothernigeria #instablogger #tundeednut
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES