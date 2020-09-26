TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Laycon discloses the first thing he will do for his mum when he gets back home (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
bbnaija-laycon-and-his-mother

BBNaija finalist, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, simply referred to as Laycon has revealed intentions immediately he steps out of this house.

laycon

The BBNaija housemate and upcoming singer said the first thing he will do when he returns home after the show is take his mum to the hospital for medical check-up.

 

The 26-year-old rapper from Lagos State disclosed this while having a conversation with his fellow housemates and finalists.

Laycon

Laycon said that he wants his mum to enjoy the fruit of her labor so he wants her to be in good health so as to live to spend his money.

Watch video below;

