#BBNaija: Laycon I’m very sorry, I didn’t know you’ll win Big Brother – Lady who ignored Laycon’s DM sheds tears (Video)

A Nigerian lady has resorted to crying after Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’, housemate Olamilekan Agbeleshe, a.k.a Laycon was announced winner.

The lady revealed that Big Brother Naija star, Laycon was wooing her via DM, has taken to social media to express regret after he emerged the winner of the reality TV show.

The lady shared a video of herself in deep tears as she apologized for ignoring his DM.

She said amid tears; “…Please help me abeg Laycon. Laycon please I did not know you will win Big Brother, I did not know that you’re going for Big Brother, I would not have done this. Laycon please I still love you, somebody help me beg Laycon”.

Watch her video below: