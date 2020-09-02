BBNaija: Laycon is my enemy – Erica tells Kiddwaya

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-Laycon-kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija HoH, Erica has described Laycon as her enemy.

Erica made this remark while discussing with her love interest, Kiddwaya.

The actress, who was excited that she won Kiddwaya during their ‘Ayo game’, was asked if she had played the game with Laycon.

Reacting, Erica said she doesn’t play games with her enemies.

“What is my business with him, I don’t play with my enemies. I don’t talk to him,” she said.

Erica and Laycon have been at loggerheads after their ‘friendship-relationship’ turned sour.

Following claims by Laycon that Erica tried to kiss him severally, Erica vowed never to talk to him again.

According to her, she doesn’t want to be linked to someone she is not attracted to.

