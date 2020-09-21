BBNaija: Laycon reveals his greatest achievement in life will be to emerge winner

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
The most favourite housemate in this season BBNaija reality show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe better known as Laycon during the diary session on Monday revealed what his greatest achievement in life will be.

Laycon who has the highest odds of winning this season disclosed that emerging winner of BBNaija season 5 will be his greatest achievement in his life.

He went on to recount his life before the show, the University of Lagos graduate revealed that he used to beg people to listen to his music.

Laycon believes his life will change when he lives the house and he might not have to introduce himself again.

The 26 year old expressed gratitude to Big Brother for giving him the opportunity to showcase himself on the platform.

