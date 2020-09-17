BBNaija: Laycon speaks on how he was able to cope with Kiddwaya and Erica’s romance in the house

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has opened up on how he was able to cope with Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship in the house despite having feelings for the disqualified housemate.

According to him, it was easy for him to be fine with Kidd and Erica because he started to see Kidd as a friend and Erica as his friend’s lover.

The singer disclosed this last night in a discussion with his best friends in the house, Neo and Vee

Responding, Laycon agreed that he will definitely meet someone else. He, however, noted that it won’t stop him from liking Erica.

Watch the video below,