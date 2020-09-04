#BBNaija: Laycon states the real reason why he is in the Big Brother’s house

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Laycon has stated the real reason why he is on Big Brother’s reality Tv show.

The famous housemate declared that he initially came for this season’s reality show to catch cruise.

Laycon said this in a private conversation with fellow housemates, Dorathy on Thursday night. He noted that at first, what was in his head was just the cruise in Big Brother’s house.

In his words,

“Me, in my head it was to come and catch cruise. The whole thing was cruise from the beginning. Clicking on that link na cruise carry me reach here. I did it because of the billboard.” Laycon had been applauded by viewers and fellow housemates as one of the strongest contenders for the N85 million grand prize.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Laycon, Vee, and Nengi won themselves 1 million naira each and an all-expense-paid trip to the Johnnie Walker House in Edinburgh, Scotland.