#BBNaija: Laycon’s gossip about me wouldn’t stop me from helping him if he reaches out to me – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
#BBNaija_ Kiddwaya will not be friends with Laycon, I will make sure of that – Kiddwaya's handler sa

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that Laycon’s gossip about him in the house wouldn’t change anything.

Kiddwaya during his media rounds, however, expressed disappointment at videos of what Laycon and some housemates said about him.

When asked if he would still do business with Laycon, Kiddwaya said the videos he saw would not change his perspective about Laycon and not change his promise to him.

He reiterated that he would still offer assistance to Laycon and help his music if he contacts him outside the house.

Kiddwaya while in the house promised to help Laycon’s musical career outside the show.

During his media rounds, Kiddwaya said: “Despite all the videos I saw of him talking about me I will work with Laycon. He is a talented person.

“I do not mix business with pleasure. I would wait for him outside the house to know what he wants and would help his music.

“If he reaches out to me outside the house I’ll help his music.”

Kiddwaya, however, did not reveal Laycon’s exact words or the supposed gossip which disappointed him.

