BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former video vixen (Watch her interview)

The Instagram handler of the most popular housemate of the BBNaija Lockdown reality show, Laycon has been revealed.

Coming after several days of teasing fans about the unveiling of the posted on the official page of the housemate as to who is doing the impressive job of managing the young singer and BBNAija’s finalist instagram page.

The beautiful face behind the great job was revealed to be that of Scarlet Gomez.

Scarlet Gomez is the wife to Laycons manager Temi Gomez, she is a Nollowood actress, video vixen and an ex-model/beautyqueen.

Watch her unveiling Video: