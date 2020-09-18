BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online – See how they are cursing & plotting against Laycon

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate, Erica Nlewedim’s fans have gone berserk over the fact that Laycon still remains in the house and stands a chance of winning the grand prize of N85m.

The Elites, as they call themselves could be seen in a group chat heaping heavy curses on who appears to be Laycon. The group seems to be plotting hard against the rapper who has gone far in the game despite rejection from their fav.

A screenshot of the chat obtained from Instagram blogger, Inside life Ng shows the vile and sinister plans the elites have in store for Laycon.

Read the chats below: