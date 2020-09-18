TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online – See how they are cursing & plotting against Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate, Erica Nlewedim’s fans have gone berserk over the fact that Laycon still remains in the house and stands a chance of winning the grand prize of N85m.

The Elites, as they call themselves could be seen in a group chat heaping heavy curses on who appears to be Laycon. The group seems to be plotting hard against the rapper who has gone far in the game despite rejection from their fav.

A screenshot of the chat obtained from Instagram blogger, Inside life Ng shows the vile and sinister plans the elites have in store for Laycon.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I feel he has gained a lot already – Neo…

Laycon recounts what he did when he caught his girlfriend…

Read the chats below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself after she shared a…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari, they deserve it…

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

Teni shares video and photos from her album listening session, hails everyone…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches out to…

Missing 17-year-old girl found with 2 boys, lodged in hotel

#BBNaija: Erica bathed with myself and Brighto without any clothes on – Neo…

DJ Cuppy goes on a date, see how it went (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More