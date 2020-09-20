TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

#BBNaija: Ozo is a strong contender but he is the only person I…

#BBNaija: Leave me alone, I’m tired of your pettiness and annoying attitude – Nengi blasts Ozo for getting upset with her over meat (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-dorathy-ozo

Big Brother Naija housemate and current HoH, Nengi Hampson has cut off her friendship with fellow housemate, Ozo.

After the Saturday party, Nengi was seen expressing her bitterness over the fact that Ozo got upset because she took meat from his plate.

While ranting to Ozo over his childish behaviour, she said she never believed he could get angry with her because she took meat from his plate.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Stop killing the vibes, leave Nengi alone –…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune –…

According to her, he did the same thing last week and she’s sick and tired of his “pettiness”. She warned him to stay off her lane, saying she’s no longer interested in being friends with someone like him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches out to…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Stop killing the vibes, leave Nengi alone – Neo to Ozo

#BBNaija: Leave me alone, I’m tired of your pettiness and annoying attitude –…

Nigerians advise BBNaija’s Khloe as her ex-boyfriend demands she pays him back…

“Daddy loves you 3,000 times” – BBNaija’s Praise shares adorable photos with his…

Some days after being called to bar, actor Kanayo.O. Kanayo underwent surgery

#BBNaija: You’ll know your relationship status with Neo after you make out with…

How ‘Borrow me your ear piece’ led to marriage – Bride reveals…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More