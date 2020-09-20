#BBNaija: Leave me alone, I’m tired of your pettiness and annoying attitude – Nengi blasts Ozo for getting upset with her over meat (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate and current HoH, Nengi Hampson has cut off her friendship with fellow housemate, Ozo.

After the Saturday party, Nengi was seen expressing her bitterness over the fact that Ozo got upset because she took meat from his plate.

While ranting to Ozo over his childish behaviour, she said she never believed he could get angry with her because she took meat from his plate.

According to her, he did the same thing last week and she’s sick and tired of his “pettiness”. She warned him to stay off her lane, saying she’s no longer interested in being friends with someone like him.