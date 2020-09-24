BBNaija: Let’s be friends – Dorathy apologises to Nengi for judging her wrongly

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has given reason she distanced herself from Nengi.

Nengi on Wednesday night during a conversation with Dorathy asked her why she stopped being her friend.

Dorathy, responding, explained that she did not like Nengi’s game and felt she was seeking attention from all male housemates.

She, however, apologised to Nengi for judging her wrongly from afar without having a conversation with her.

Dorathy added that she also did not want to be seen as the one obstructing the relationship between Ozo and Nengi.

She said: “I distanced myself from you because I didn’t like your game.

“I read the situation wrongly and felt you were playing a game of trying to get attention and have all the male housemates.

“There was also a miscommunication too. I hated how I was being referred to as the one causing problems between you and Ozo. 

“I like to run away from anything that would kill my vibes and make me look like a jealous person.

It was hard being on Ozo’s side and not painting you as a bad person.

“I apologise for judging you wrongly, let’s be friends henceforth.”

“Nengi, responding, nodded her head in agreement, saying she never had a beef with Dorathy.

