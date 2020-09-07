BBNaija: Lilo bags endorsement deal

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Lilo has bagged an endorsement deal.

Lilo took to her social media handle to announce the good news where she wrote

“I’m super excited to annouce my endorsement as the new brand ambassdor for MORE, Africa’s favorite microblogging, and social media platform. ” @morebuzzafrica

MORE allows people with different interests discover more interesting content!”

I'm super excited to annouce my endorsement as the new brand ambassdor for MORE, Africa's favorite microblogging, and social media platform.

''@morebuzzafrica MORE allows people with different interests discover more interesting content!#LILOchooseMORE #MORECommunity — LILO OFFICIAL🌺🌺 #BBNAIJA (@Liloaderogbaa) September 7, 2020

Lilo was among the first set of housemates to be evicted from the show.

During her stay in the house, she had a relationship with Eric, who has also been evicted.