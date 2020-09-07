TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

#BBNaija: Lilo bags endorsement deal

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Lilo has bagged an endorsement deal.

Lilo took to her social media handle to announce the good news where she wrote

“I’m super excited to annouce my endorsement as the new brand ambassdor for MORE, Africa’s favorite microblogging, and social media platform. ” @morebuzzafrica

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Excited Lilo reunites with BrightO, calls him her…

#BBNaija: I’m the first lady to pick a man over money…

MORE allows people with different interests discover more interesting content!”

Lilo was among the first set of housemates to be evicted from the show.

During her stay in the house, she had a relationship with Eric, who has also been evicted.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Naira Marley Buys Car Worth N25 Million For 19-Year-Old Brother (Photos)

#BBNaija: Lilo bags endorsement deal

If We Complain, They Will Arrest Us” – Harrysong Reacts To Hike of Bag Of…

“Nigerians Deserve Buhari” – Reno Omokri Drags Nigerians For…

Iyabo Ojo shares ‘jaw-dropping’ photos of the interior of her new mansion

Kanye West ‘walks On Water’ as he makes entrance to Sunday service…

#BBNaija: A part of me is missing but I’m here for both of us – Kiddwaya…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More